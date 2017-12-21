Funeral For: Rudolf Penner

Funeral Date: December 27, 2017

Rudolf Penner, 77, of Winnipeg passed away Wednesday, December 20th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Gertrude, 2 daughters, 1 son, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers.

The funeral service for Rudolf Penner will be held Thursday December 28th at 11am at Springfield Heights Mennonite Church, 570 Sharron Bay, with burial at Mennonite Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to KM 81.

Arrangements made by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.