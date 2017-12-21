Memorial For: Ruth Schroeder (Nee Harder)

Memorial Date: January 4, 2018

Ruth Schroeder (Nee Harder), 60, of Altona formerly of Souris, passed away Wednesday, December 20th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 3 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Erwin and parents Pete and Anna Harder.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Ruth Schroeder (Nee Harder) will be held Thursday, January 4th at 2pm at Altona United Church.

Donations may be made to Altona and District Palliative Care or the G.G. and Tina Schroeder Scholarship Fund at Mennonite Collegiate Institute.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.