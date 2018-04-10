Memorial For: Ruth Toews

Memorial Date: April 13, 2018

Ruth Toews, 84, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, April 7th at her residence. She is survived by her sister Esther Siemens. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother.

A memorial service for Ruth Toews will be held Friday, April 13th at 11am at Bethel Mennonite Church, 465 Stafford Street, with ash interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.