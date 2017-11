Memorial Service For: Ruth Wilzer

Memorial Service Date: December 6, 2017

Ruth Wilzer, 59, of Winnipeg passed away Tuesday, November 28th at St. Boniface Hospital. She is survived by her husband Leo, 3 daughters, mother Margita Wittmaier, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by her father and father-in-law.

A memorial service for Ruth Wilzer will be held Wednesday, December 6th at 1pm at McIvor Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 200 McIvor Avenue.

Donations may be made to Mission Baptist International Foundation.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.