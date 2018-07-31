Celebration of Life For: Ruth Young-Neustater Nee Penner

Celebration of Life Date: August 2, 2018

Ruth Young-Neustater Nee Penner, 86, of Winnipeg formerly of Virden, passed away Saturday, July 28th at Calvary Place Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, 2 stepdaughters, 3 stepsons and their families. She was predeceased by her first husband Glen Young and her second husband Isaac Neustater.

The celebration of life service for Ruth Young-Neustater Nee Penner will be held Thursday, August 2nd at 3pm at Virden Oxford Assembly with burial at Virden Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Calvary Place Personal Care Home or 100 Huntley Street Television Ministries.

Arrangements by Carscadden Funeral Chapel, Virden.