Funeral For: Sam Chubey

Funeral Date: December 12th, 2017

Sam Chubey, 92 of Rosa passed away Thursday December 7th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Mary, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Sam Chubey will be held Tuesday December 12th, 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Pansey.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to St. Peter and Paul Pansey Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach