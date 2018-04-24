Memorial For: Sara Friesen

Memorial Date: April 27, 2018

Sara Friesen, 99, of Altona formerly of Gnadenfeld, passed away Monday, April 23rd at Eastview Place. She is survived by 1 sister, 1 brother, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 10 siblings.

A memorial service for Sara Friesen will be held Friday, April 27th at 2pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 11am at Gnadenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 9pm.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Rhineland and Area Food Bank.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.