Funeral For: Sara Penner Neustaeter (Nee Sawatzky)

Funeral Date: January 13, 2018

Sara Penner Neustaeter (Nee Sawatzky), 100, of Altona formerly of Gretna, passed away Friday, January 5th at Eastview Place. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 step-daughter, 5 step-sons, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her 1st husband David J. Penner, her 2nd husband Jacob Neustaeter and 1 son.

The funeral service for Sara Penner Neustaeter (Nee Sawatzky) will be held Saturday, January 13th at 2pm at Gretna Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Grenta Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Gretna Bergthaler Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.