Funeral For: Sarah Reimer

Funeral Date: July 27, 2018

Sarah Reimer, 88, of Winnipeg formerly of Blumenort, passed away Sunday, July 22nd at Grace Hospital. She is survived by 2 brothers, many nieces and nephews and their families.

The funeral service for Sarah Reimer will be held Friday, July 27th at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel with burial at Blumenort EMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Inner City Youth Alive.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Service, Steinbach.