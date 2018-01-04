Funeral For: Stacey Helps

Funeral Date: January 4, 2018

Stacey Helps, 31, of Morden passed away Friday, December 29th at Health Sciences Centre. She is survived by her parents Rick and Lorraine Helps and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Stacey Helps will be held Thursday, January 4th at 2pm at Westside Community Church, Morden with burial at Hillside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boundary Trails Health Centre Dialysis Unit.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.