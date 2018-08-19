Funeral For: Stan Stoesz

Funeral Date: August 23, 2018

Stan Stoesz, 72 of Erikson formerly of Kronstahl passed away Thursday August 16th at Minnedosa Hospital. He is survived by his wife Fauziah Janidi (Foz-ia Jan-ee-dee), 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families.

The funeral service for Stan Stoesz will be held Thursday August 23rd, 1pm at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona with burial at Kronstahl Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Wednesday August 22nd from 1-9pm and at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona