Memorial For: Stanley Allen

Memorial Date: January 16, 2019

Stanley Allen, 86 of Winkler passed away Friday January 11th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Agatha.

A memorial service for Stanley Allen will be held Wednesday January 16th, 2pm at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church with a private burial to take place prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Tuesday January 15th from 1-9pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler