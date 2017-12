Memorial For: Sue Nikkel

Memorial Date: December 16, 2017

Sue Nikkel, 66, of Steinbach, passed away Monday, December 11th at her residence. She is survived by her husband Rudy, 1 daughter and her family.

Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service for Sue Nikkel will be held Saturday, 11am at Steinbach Mennonite Church, with ash interment at a later date.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.