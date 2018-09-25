Funeral For: Susan Banman

Funeral Date: September 30, 2018

Susan Banman, 93, of Morden, formerly of Kleefeld passed away Saturday, September 22nd at Tabor Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 3 brothers, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Julius.

The funeral service for Susan Banman will be held Sunday, 2pm at Glen Lawn Funeral Home with burial at Glen Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Glen Lawn Funeral Home 1 hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Focus on the Family or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.