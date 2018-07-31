Funeral For: Susan Driedger Nee Giesbrecht

Funeral Date: August 3, 2018

Susan Driedger Nee Giesbrecht, 94, of Morden passed away Monday, July 30th at Tabor Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband David, 1 son and 2 daughters-in-law.

The funeral service for Susan Driedger Nee Giesbrecht will be held Friday, August 3rd at 2pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden with burial at Chapel Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Tabor Home Incorporated.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.