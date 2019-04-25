Funeral For: Susan Funk Nee Wiebe

Funeral Date: April 29, 2019

Susan Funk Nee Wiebe, 90, of Altona formerly of Altbergthal, passed away Wednesday, April 24th at Altona Memorial Health Centre. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Diedrich B. Funk, 1 granddaughter and 1 brother.

The funeral service for Susan Funk Nee Wiebe will be held Monday, April 29th at 1pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Hochstadt Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Saturday from 3 to 9pm, Sunday from 9am to 9pm, and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.