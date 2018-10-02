Funeral For: Susan Kehler (nee Wiebe)

Funeral Date: October 5, 2018

Susan Kehler (nee Wiebe), 86, of Altona formerly of Rosenfeld, passed away Monday, October 1st at her residence. She is survived by 3 daughters and their families. She was predeceased by her husband David F. Kehler.

The funeral service for Susan Kehler (nee Wiebe) will be held Friday, October 5th at 2pm at Altona Sommerfeld Mennonite Church with burial at Rudnerweide Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home Altona Thursday from 1 to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Altona Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.