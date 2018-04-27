Funeral For: Susan Wiebe Nee Wall

Funeral Date: April 30, 2018

Susan Wiebe Nee Wall, 87, of Winnipeg formerly of Winkler, passed away Wednesday, April 25th at Riverview Health Centre. She is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jake.

The funeral service for Susan Wiebe Nee Wall will be held Monday, April 30th at 10am at Klassen Funeral Home, 1897 Henderson Highway, with burial at 2:30pm at Winkler Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Sunday from 1 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.