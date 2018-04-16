Memorial For: Susana Miller Nee Doerksen

Memorial Date: April 20, 2018

Susana Miller Nee Doerksen, 101, of Carman formerly of Winkler, passed away Saturday, April 14th at Boyne Lodge. She is survived by 5 daughters, 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob.

A memorial service for Susana Miller Nee Doerksen will be held Friday, April 20th at 11am at Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church, with burial prior to the service at 10am at Winkler Cemetery.

There will be no public viewing.

Donations may be made to Boyne Lodge Adult Activities or Winkler Sommerfeld Mennonite Church.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.