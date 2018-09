Memorial For: Susanna Hildebrand

Memorial Date: September 8, 2018

Susanna Hildebrand, 87 of Colony Bergthal, Paraguay passed away Tuesday July 17th at Colony Bergthal, Paraguay. She is survived by 3 step daughters, 4 step sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Isaak A. Hildebrand, 1 step daughter and 1 step son.

A memorial service for Susanna Hildebrand will be held Saturday September 8th, 6:30pm at Steinbach Sommerfeld Church, 420 Hespeler Street.