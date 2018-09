Memorial For: Susanne Kuhl (Nee Harder)

Memorial Date: September 13, 2018

Susanne Kuhl (Nee Harder), 103, of Winnipeg formerly of Winkler, passed away Monday, September 10th at Pembina Place, Winnipeg. She is survived by 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry.

A memorial service for Susanne Kuhl (Nee Harder) will be held Thursday, September 13th at 11am at Days in Conference Centre, Winkler with burial prior to the service at Winkler Cemetery.

Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to MCC – designated to Winkler Thrift Shop.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.