Funeral For: Susie Banman

Funeral Date: July 16, 2018

Susie Banman, 99 of Winnipeg passed away Monday July 9th at Donwood Manor Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter and her family and by 1 brother and his family. She was predeceased by 1 sister and 5 brothers.

The funeral service for Susie Banman will be held Monday July 16th, 11am at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg with burial at Glen Eden Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg