Funeral For: Susie Friesen (Nee Buhler)

Funeral Date: October 27, 2018

Susie Friesen (Nee Buhler), 97 of Winnipegosis passed away Wednesday October 17th.

The funeral service for Susie Friesen (Nee Buhler) will be held Saturday October 27th, 2pm at Nordheim Mennonite Church, Winnipegosis with interment at the church cemetery.

Donations may be made to Nordheim Mennonite Church or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Sneath – Strilchuk Funeral Services, Dauphin