Memorial For: Susie Leppky

Memorial Date: January 4, 2018

Susie Leppky, 94, of Niverville, passed away Tuesday, December 26th, at Heritage Life Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons, 1 brother, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, 1 son, 2 great - granddaughters, and 1 great great grandchild.

A memorial service for Susie Leppky will be held Thursday January 4th, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel.

Donations may be made to Hiebert Heritage Cemetery.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.