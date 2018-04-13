Memorial For: Susie Wiebe

Memorial Date: April 16, 2018

Susie Wiebe, 53, of Manitou formerly of Gnadenthal, passed away Wednesday, April 11th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband David and 2 sons.

A memorial service for Susie Wiebe will be held Monday, April 16th at 2pm at Winkler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 10am at Darlingford Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Saturday from 1 to 9pm, and Sunday from 1 to 6pm at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.

Donations may be made to assist the family.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.