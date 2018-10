Funeral For: Tena Neufeld (Nee Friesen)

Funeral Date: Private

Tena Neufeld (Nee Friesen), 97 of Altona passed away Sunday October 21st at Eastview Place. She is survived by 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Henry and by 1 son.

The private funeral service for Tena Neufeld (Nee Friesen) will be held, with burial at Weidenfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Tuesday October 23rd from 1-9pm.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona