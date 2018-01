Funeral For: Tena Stoesz

Funeral Date: pending

Tena Stoesz, 89, of Altona formerly of Bergfeld passed away December 29th at EastView Place. She is survived by her husband Henry, 1 daughter, 3 sons, and their families.

Funeral Arrangements for Tena Stoesz are pending.

Araangments made by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.