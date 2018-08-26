Graveside Service For: Thomas Ashton Hudson

Graveside Service Date: Friday August 31, 2018

Thomas Ashton Hudson, 63 of Morris passed away Wednesday August 22nd at Morris General Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his father Ashton, 1 sister and 1 brother in law.

The graveside service for Thomas Ashton Hudson will be held Friday August 31st, 2pm at Kronsweide Cemetery, 4 Miles South of Lowe Farm.

Arrangements by Morris Funeral Home.