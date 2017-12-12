Memorial For: Tina Bergman Nee Unrau

Memorial Date: December 14, 2017

Tina Bergman Nee Unrau, 73, of Morden formerly of Plum Coulee, passed away Sunday, December 10th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband David, 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister, 3 brothers and their families.

A memorial service for Tina Bergman Nee Unrau will be held Thursday, December 14th at 2pm at Morden EMMC with burial prior to the service at 1pm at Southside Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden Wednesday from 1 to 6pm.

Donations may be made to South Central Cancer Resource.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Chapel, Morden.