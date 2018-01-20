Memorial For: Tina Braun (nee Dyck)

Memorial Date: January 25, 2018

Tina Braun (nee Dyck), 89, of Winkler formally of Burwalde District, passed away Friday, January 19th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband John “Ed” Braun, 3 daughters, and their families.

A memorial service for Tina Braun (nee Dyck) will be held Thursday, January 25th at 2pm at Winkler MB Church, with a private family burial prior to the service.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler, Wednesday, January 24th from 7 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home.