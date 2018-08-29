Funeral For: Tina Esau

Funeral Date: September 1, 2018

Tina Esau, 95, of Steinbach, passed away Wednesday, August 29th at Bethesda Place. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 sister, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband George, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 great-grandchild.

The funeral for Tina Esau will be held Saturday, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Bethesda Place Foundation or Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.