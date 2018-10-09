Memorial For: Tina Giesbrecht Nee Dyck

Memorial Date: October 11, 2018

Tina Giesbrecht Nee Dyck, 95, of Winkler passed away Saturday, October 6th at Salem Home. She is survived by her husband Ben, 2 daughters, 3 sons and their families and an adopted family.

A memorial service for Tina Giesbrecht Nee Dyck will be held Thursday, October 11th at 11am at Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church, with burial for family and close friends prior to the service at 10am at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Wednesday from 1 to 7pm.

Donations may be made to Salem Foundation.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.