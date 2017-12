Funeral For: Tina Groening Thiessen Nee Penner

Funeral Date: Pending

Tina Groening Thiessen Nee Penner, 88, of Winkler passed away Monday, December 11th at Salem Home. She is survived by 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 stepdaughter, 2 stepsons and their families. She was predeceased by her first husband Art Groening and her second husband at Peter Thiessen.

The funeral arrangements for Tina Groening Thiessen Nee Penner are pending.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.