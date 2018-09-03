Funeral For: Tony Unger

Funeral Date: September 6, 2018

Tony Unger, 81 of Steinbach passed away Saturday September 1st at Health Sciences Centre. He is survived by his wife Eva, 2 daughters, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families.

The funeral service for Tony Unger will be held Thursday Sepetmber 6th, 11am at Steinbach Mennonite Church with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach