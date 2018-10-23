Memorial For: Trudie Harms (Nee Stoesz)

Memorial Date: October 26, 2018

Trudie Harms (Nee Stoesz), 97 of Altona passed away Monday October 22nd at Eastview Place. She is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, 1 son, 1 granddaughter and 1 great grandson.

A memorial service for Trudie Harms (Nee Stoesz) will be held Friday October 26th, 11am at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial prior to the service at 10am at Gretna Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona, Wednesday October 24th from 2-9pm and Thursday October 25th from 9-9pm.

Donations may be made to Mennonite Collegiate Institute.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona