Funeral For: Trudy Heinrichs Nee Stoesz

Funeral Date: January 15, 2018

Trudy Heinrichs Nee Stoesz, 92, of Altona formerly of Bergfeld, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 10th at Eastview Place. She is survived by her husband Andrew, 3 daughters, 3 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Trudy Heinrichs Nee Stoesz will be held Monday, January 15th at 11am at Altona EMMC with burial at Bergfeld Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.