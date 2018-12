Memorial For: Trudy Mesher-Barkman

Memorial Date: January 2, 2018

Trudy Mesher-Barkman, 65, of Steinbach formerly of North West River, Labrador, passed away Friday, December 28th at her residence. She is survived by her husband Lowell, 3 daughters, 1 son, 1 brother, and their families.

A memorial service for Trudy Mesher-Barkman will be held Wednesday, January 2nd at 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, with ash interment at a later date.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.