Memorial For: Trudy Schellenberg

Memorial Date: February 11, 2019

Trudy Schellenberg, 96, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, February 2nd at Bethania Personal Care Home. She is survived by 1 daughter, 3 sons and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Dave, 1 daughter and 2 daughters in infancy.

A memorial service for Trudy Schellenberg will be held Monday, February 11th at 2pm at Douglas Avenue Mennonite Church, 1517 Rothesay Street, with burial prior to the service at 10am at Winkler Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Bethania Mennonite Personal Care Home Garden Project.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.