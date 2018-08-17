Memorial For: Verna Dueck (nee Wiebe)

Memorial Date: August 18, 2018

Verna Dueck (nee Wiebe), 81, of Carman passed away Wednesday, August 15th at Carman Hospital. She is survived by 1 daughter, 4 sons, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband John.

A memorial service for Verna Dueck (nee Wiebe) will be held Saturday, August 18th at 11am at Graysville Mennonite Church.

Donations may be made to Palliative Care or the Senior Resource Council.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.