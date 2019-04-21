Funeral For: Verna Marie Hiebert

Funeral Date: April 24, 2019

Verna Marie Hiebert, 84 of Winnipeg passed away Thursday April 18th at Pembina Place Personal Care Home. She is survived by 2 daughters, 1 son, 4 sisters, 1 brother and their families. She was predeceased by her husband Abram.

The funeral service for Verna Marie Hiebert will be held Wednesday April 24th, 2pm at Fort Garry Mennonite Fellowship, 150 Bayridge Avenue with burial on Wednesday April 24th at noon at Mennonite Memorial Gardens/Wheeler Cemetery, Symington Road and Navin.

Viewing will be at Friends Funeral Service, 2146 Main Street, Winnipeg, Tuesday April 23rd from 7-8pm.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.