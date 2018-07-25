Funeral For: Victor Goulet

Funeral Date: July 27, 2018

Victor Goulet, 79, of Winnipeg passed away Saturday, July 21st at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Diane, 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for Victor Goulet will be held Friday, July 27th at 2pm at Glen Lawn Funeral Home with burial at Glen Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at the chapel prior to the service.

Arrangements by Glen Lawn Funeral Home, Winnipeg.