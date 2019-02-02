Memorial For: Viola Wiebe Nee Kuhl

Memorial Date: February 4, 2019

Viola Wiebe Nee Kuhl, 66, of Winkler passed away Friday, February 1st at Boundary Trails Health Centre. She is survived by her husband Frank A. Wiebe, 2 daughters, 1 son and their families.

A memorial service for Viola Wiebe Nee Kuhl will be held Monday, February 4th at 1pm at Winkler Mennonite Church, with burial for close friends and family prior to the service at 11:30am at Westridge Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be at Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler Sunday from 1 to 3pm and 7 to 9pm.

Donations may be made to Central Station or Boundary Trails Health Centre Palliative Care.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.