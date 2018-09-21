Funeral For: Walter Hoshowski

Funeral Date: September 24, 2018

Walter Hoshowski, 63, of Steinbach passed away Thursday, September 20th at Bethesda Hospital. He is survived by his wife Marianne, 1 son, 1 sister, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son.

The funeral service for Walter Howshowski will be held Monday, September 24th at 1pm at Steinbach Southland Community Church with burial at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Pansy.

Viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel Sunday, 7pm with a devotional at 7:30pm, and at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southland Community Church Missions, RE: Tuppendane.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.