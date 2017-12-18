Funeral For: Warder Franklin John Orchard

Funeral Date: December 22, 2017

Warder Franklin John Orchard, 101, of Miami passed away Saturday, December 16th at Carman Memorial Hospital. He is survived by 1 daughter, 1 son, 1 sister and their families. He was predeceased by his 1st wife Muriel and his 2nd wife Marjory.

The funeral service for Warder Franklin John Orchard will be held Friday, December 22nd at 2pm at Miami Community Hall with burial at Miami Cemetery. Viewing will be at the hall prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Miami United Church.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.