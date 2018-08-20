Funeral For: Welden Plett

Funeral Date: August 24, 2018

Welden Plett, 52, of Blumenort passed away Sunday, August 19th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Angela, 1 daughter, 4 sons, and their families, his parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

The funeral service for Welden Plett will be held Friday, August 24th at 2pm at Blumenort EMC with burial at Ridgewood EMC Cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to Longbow Lake Bible Camp.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.