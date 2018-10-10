Celebration of Life For: Wendy Peterson (Nee Beauchemin)

Celebration of Life Date: October 13, 2018

Wendy Peterson (Nee Beauchemin), passed away on Friday, September 28th. She is survived by her husband Ed, 1 daughter, 2 sons, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and their families.

The celebration of life service for Wendy Peterson (Nee Beauchemin) will be held Saturday, October 13th at 2pm at Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church, 360 McKenzie Ave., Steinbach.

A come and go viewing will be at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach Thursday, October 11th from 7pm to 8:30pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Indigenous Pathways.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.