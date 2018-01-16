Funeral For: Wilbert Loeppky

Funeral Date: January 20, 2018

Wilbert Loeppky, 80, of Winnipeg passed away Monday January 15th at his residence. He is survived by his wife Hilda, 2 daughters, 2 sons, 3 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by 1 son and 1 sister.

The funeral service for Wilbert Loeppky will be held Saturday, January 20th at 2:30pm at Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church with burial at Altona Cemetery.

Viewing will be at Victory Baptist Church, 3428 Portage Avenue, Friday from 6 to 8pm and at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Altona.