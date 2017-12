Funeral For: Wilhelm Janzen

Funeral Date: December 27, 2017

Wilhelm Janzen, 85, of Winnipeg passed away Thursday, December 21st River East Personal Care Home. He is survived by 1 sister and 1 brother. He was predeceased by 1 sister.

The funeral service for Wilhelm Janzen will be held Wednesday, December 27th at 10am at Glen Eden Funeral Home.

Donations may be made to MCC or Lighthouse Mission.

Arrangements by Glen Eden Funeral Home, West St. Paul.