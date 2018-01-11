Funeral For: William “Bill” Brandt

Funeral Date: January 15, 2018

William “Bill” Brandt, 83, of Calgary formerly of Blumenort, passed away Tuesday, January 9th. He is survived by 4 sisters and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Abram and Anna Brandt and 4 siblings.

The funeral service for William “Bill” Brandt will be held Monday, January 15th at 2pm at Chapel of the Bells, 2720 Centre Street North, Calgary.

A memorial service in Steinbach may be held at a later date.