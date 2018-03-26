Celebration of Life For: William “Bill” Enns
Celebration of Life Date: at a later date
William “Bill” Enns, 74, of Winkler formerly of Schanzenfeld, passed away Sunday, March 25th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Betty, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families.
Cremation has taken place.
The celebration of life service for William “Bill” Enns will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.
William "Bill" Enns
- Details
- Category: Funeral Announcements
-
Celebration of Life For: William “Bill” Enns
- Previous Anne Hildebrand
- Next Raymond William Vanwyck