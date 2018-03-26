Celebration of Life For: William “Bill” Enns

Celebration of Life Date: at a later date

William “Bill” Enns, 74, of Winkler formerly of Schanzenfeld, passed away Sunday, March 25th at Salem Home. He is survived by his wife Betty, 1 daughter, 1 son and their families.

Cremation has taken place.

The celebration of life service for William “Bill” Enns will take place at a later date.

Arrangements by Wiebe Funeral Home, Winkler.